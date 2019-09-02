Survey supports e-scooters on ACT footpaths

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EIGHTY-nine per cent of survey respondents support the use of e-scooters (electric scooters) on Canberra bicycle lanes and 75 per cent say they support them on footpaths, according to a recent “YourSay” survey.

Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury says about 670 people contributed in the YourSay community survey such as parents, public transport users, pedestrians, cyclists and people who have used these devices in other jurisdictions.

When respondents were asked if people under the age of 16 should be allowed to ride e-scooters, 47 per cent of respondents said “yes”.

Only 36 per cent supported the maximum speed of 25km/h, with speed restrictions dependent on location (e.g. slower speed on footpaths and faster speeds in bicycle lanes). 44 per cent of those surveyed would prefer a lower speed, under 25km/h.