Survey supports e-scooters on ACT footpaths

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

EIGHTY-nine per cent of survey respondents support the use of e-scooters (electric scooters) on Canberra bicycle lanes and 75 per cent say they support them on footpaths, according to a recent “YourSay” survey.

Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury says about 670 people contributed in the YourSay community survey such as parents, public transport users, pedestrians, cyclists and people who have used these devices in other jurisdictions.

When respondents were asked if people under the age of 16 should be allowed to ride e-scooters, 47 per cent of respondents said “yes”.

Only 36 per cent supported the maximum speed of 25km/h, with speed restrictions dependent on location (e.g. slower speed on footpaths and faster speeds in bicycle lanes). 44 per cent of those surveyed would prefer a lower speed, under 25km/h.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEvatt family concerned for missing teen
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply