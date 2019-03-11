‘Suspicious’ death of man in Gungahlin

By
CityNews
-

POLICE are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 56-year-old man overnight.

Police say they were called to a house in Gungahlin around 2am today (March 11) following reports of an altercation and located the man who had suffered critical injuries. CPR was conducted however the man died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with CCTV or information that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

