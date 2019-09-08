‘Suspicious’ fire at Islamic Centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are investigating a “suspicious” fire at the Canberra Islamic Centre on in Monash last night (September 7).

Around 11.35pm, ACT Fire & Rescue responded to an alarm at the Centre on Clive Steele Avenue.

Fire fighters located smoke coming from the prayer hall at the centre, and were quickly able to extinguish a small fire in an adjacent store room.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.