Sutton earthquake shook Gungahlin residents

RESIDENTS across Gungahlin say they felt the earth move after a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Sutton early this morning (September 2).
Did you feel the Earth move early this morning in the northern suburbs of #Canberra? At approximately 1:32 AM AEST there was a magnitude 2.0 #earthquake near Sutton. We have already received more than 120 felt reports. Complete a felt report online: https://t.co/iIR55rO04B #eqaus pic.twitter.com/PSAu2TpA5y
— Geoscience Australia (@GeoscienceAus) September 1, 2019
Geoscience Australia has received more than 150 “felt” reports following the earthquake, which hit at about 1.30am.
Most of the reports are from the suburbs of Forde and Bonner but other reports came from as far as Florey.