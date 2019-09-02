Sutton earthquake shook Gungahlin residents

RESIDENTS across Gungahlin say they felt the earth move after a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Sutton early this morning (September 2). 

Geoscience Australia has received more than 150 “felt” reports following the earthquake, which hit at about 1.30am.

Most of the reports are from the suburbs of Forde and Bonner but other reports came from as far as Florey.

