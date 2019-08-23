Suzanne Orr fills ministry position

New ACT Labor minister Suzanne Orr

THE ACT Labor caucus has nominated Yerrabi MLA Suzanne Orr to fill the vacant ministry position in the ACT Cabinet following the departure of Meegan Fitzharris. 

Ms Orr, who joined ACT Labor in the 2016 election, says she’s honoured to have the support of her ACT Labor colleagues.

“Through-out my time in the Assembly, I have been very proud to be part of a government that has invested heavily in the Yerrabi electorate,” she says.

“This ACT government has built a new nurse-led walk in centre in the Gungahlin town centre, built more schools, duplicated key roads in the region and delivered on our commitment to build the first stage of the light rail network. These are all crucial investments that make the Gungahlin region a great place to live.

“I was raised in Giralang, and I am proud to represent the Belconnen suburbs of Yerrabi in the Legislative Assembly. Some of my best highlights as an MLA include my work in securing a positive way forward for the Giralang shops development and advocating for a $100,000 commitment for the Giralang Community Park.”

