Taylor takes home top Aboriginal student award

Taylor Williams
CANBERRA’S Taylor Williams has been named the student of the year, nationally, in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander category at the Australian Training Awards in Brisbane last week. 
Taylor completed a Diploma of Government at CIT Solutions in 2018 and has since been employed at the Department of Defence through the Australian Public Service Indigenous Apprenticeships Program (IAP).
Appreciative of her time at CIT, Taylor says: “CIT is family to me. They have a great understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. They understand how learning impacts our identity, culture and family.”
Learner support facilitator for IAP at CIT Solutions says Taylor is a role model in her community.
“She found her voice in the program and spoke up beautifully. I feel quite privileged to have been one of her facilitators throughout IAP,” she says.

