Teen charged with murder after man dies

By
CityNews
-

THE teenage boy, 17, who attacked three people in a car at Palmerston, has been given a new charge of murder after an 82-year-old died following the attack. 

Police were called at around 10.15pm on March 15 to a residence in Tamborine Close and were challenged by the teenager. They used OC spray before he was restrained.

The three victims were taken to hospital and the 82-year-old had critical injuries.

He offender was initially charged with attempted murder but after the 82-year-old died earlier this week, a fresh charge of murder was laid against the boy.

This is in addition to existing charges relating to threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstruction of a territory official.

He is next scheduled to appear in the Children’s Court on April 8.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6374403. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBook now to be sure of school holiday fun
Next articleWoman caught driving twice with no licence
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply