Teen charged with murder after man dies

THE teenage boy, 17, who attacked three people in a car at Palmerston, has been given a new charge of murder after an 82-year-old died following the attack.

Police were called at around 10.15pm on March 15 to a residence in Tamborine Close and were challenged by the teenager. They used OC spray before he was restrained.

The three victims were taken to hospital and the 82-year-old had critical injuries.

He offender was initially charged with attempted murder but after the 82-year-old died earlier this week, a fresh charge of murder was laid against the boy.

This is in addition to existing charges relating to threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstruction of a territory official.

He is next scheduled to appear in the Children’s Court on April 8.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6374403.