Teen nabbed going 135 km/h in a 60 zone

POLICE have had a busy week on the roads after a number of drivers were caught speeding more than double the speed limit or driving dangerously.

On Thursday, October 31, a 17-year-old “P”-plater from Franklin was recorded speeding at more than 135 km/h in a 60 zone at the Belconnen Way and Springvale Drive intersection, shortly after an accident scene had been cleared.

The 17-year old’s licence will be suspended and he was issued with a $1841 fine.

At the same time a second vehicle was also detected speeding along Belconnen Way. Police investigations to identify this vehicle’s driver are continuing.

Then, on Thursday evening a 29-year-old man from Amaroo was detected doing 165 km/h in an 80 zone on Gungahlin Drive in Franklin.

The driver was fined $1841 and will receive six demerit points.

A few days later, on Sunday, November 3, a 22-year-old Turner woman was caught driving dangerously.

Police allege the woman, who was driving a vehicle with incorrect number plates, failed to stop when directed to in Luxton Street. Shortly afterwards the vehicle collided with a fence on Benjamin Way, Belconnen.

The woman was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with offences including driving with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, failing to stop, driving having never held a licence, dangerous driving, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and using a number plate issued to another vehicle.

The woman will face eight charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.