Teen trio threatens man at knifepoint

POLICE are looking for three teenagers alleged to have threatened a man at knifepoint in Wanniassa in an attempt to rob him of his bag and jewellery.

The man was able to run from the scene on Longmore Crescent towards the Wanniassa shops without handing over his possessions. He was not pursued by the offenders.

All three male offenders are described as being in their mid-late teens, the one who produced the knife is described as about 170cm (5’7”) tall with a stocky build, wearing a white jumper with a red bandana across his face.

The other two are described as about 165cm (5’5”) tall, each with a thin build, wearing dark, hooded jumpers with red bandanas across their faces.

Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed the October 9 incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.