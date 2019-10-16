Teenage girl kidnaps and assault victim

A TEENAGE girl has been arrested after a group of people, including her, kidnapped and assaulted a person.

Police were alerted of the kidnapping on Tuesday (October 15) and at about 8pm spoke with witnesses in Lyneham who reported seeing the victim assaulted by a group of people.

The alleged offenders were identified and arrested a short time later in a neighbouring residence, while the victim was located in Civic on Wednesday.

One of the alleged offenders, the 14-year-old girl, has been charged with forcible confinement, aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She faces charges at the ACT Children’s Court.

Investigations into the involvement of the other alleged offenders remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6449137. 

