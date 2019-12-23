Teens assault woman and snatch handbag

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was knocked to the ground and her handbag stolen outside a Kippax shopping centre yesterday afternoon (December 22).

Police allege that at around 5pm the woman was assaulted by two teenage boys.

A witness chased the teenagers along Hardwick Crescent where they dropped the handbag and ran off.

The boys are described as about 14 years old. One boys was riding a bike at the time of the incident.

Police are looking to the public for anyone who witnessed the incident or has video (dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone). Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.