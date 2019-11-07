Teens smash and rob Fyshwick business

THREE teenagers have been charged after they allegedly smashed into a Fyshwick business last night (November 6) and stole multiple items. 

The teenagers allegedly smashed the door of the Iron Knob Street business at about 11.15pm before stealing items in the store.

They were stopped by officers a short time late walking nearby the crime scene. Police say they were in possession of several items believed to have been stolen in the break-in, and a subsequent search of the area found additional items.

Investigations are continuing to determine whether the teenagers were involved in another attempted burglary in Fyshwick overnight.

The three teenagers will face the ACT Children’s Court on Monday.

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6458314.

