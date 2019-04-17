Ten days of double demerits

By
CityNews
-

DOUBLE demerit points will be in place for 10 of the next 11 days because of Easter and Anzac Day. 

The Easter double demerit period will run from Thursday, April 18 to Monday, April 22, followed by the Anzac Day period from Wednesday, April 24, until Sunday, April 28.

During both periods, police say all speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences will attract double demerit points. Cyclists riding without a helmet will also be targeted. Any other traffic offences will incur one additional demerit point.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEight remote artists tell stories through ceramics
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply