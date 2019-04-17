Ten days of double demerits

DOUBLE demerit points will be in place for 10 of the next 11 days because of Easter and Anzac Day.

The Easter double demerit period will run from Thursday, April 18 to Monday, April 22, followed by the Anzac Day period from Wednesday, April 24, until Sunday, April 28.

During both periods, police say all speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences will attract double demerit points. Cyclists riding without a helmet will also be targeted. Any other traffic offences will incur one additional demerit point.