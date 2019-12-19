Tenants’ union’s future clouded with uncertainty

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BETTER Renter executive director Joel Dignam has slammed the ACT government after the Justice and Community Safety Directorate named Legal Aid ACT as the preferred tenderer of the Tenants’ Advice Service (TAS).

“Let’s not sugarcoat this: the ACT government has decided to defund the Tenants’ Union ACT on Minister Ramsay’s watch,” Mr Dignam says.

“This decision likely means the end of Tenants’ Union ACT. Their team has brought decades of experience to supporting renters across the ACT. It’s tragic and deeply concerning to think that their knowledge will no longer be available to people renting in the ACT.

“With more and more people renting, this is an issue where it’s crucial to see informed leadership from our politicians. This includes action to reform rental laws, as we have seen recently across Australia. But, it must also mean a genuine commitment to provide the necessary resources for tenant support and advice services. Unfortunately, it seems like this government just doesn’t get it.”

The new Tenants’ Advice Service will be launched on April 1, with the ACT government saying it will be ensuring that there is no gap in service delivery for tenants and occupants in the ACT.

Contract negotiations between the Justice and Community Safety Directorate and Legal Aid ACT will commence in January and will include discussions about any offers of employment that Legal Aid ACT may be able to make to the staff who are currently providing the TAS.

The tender process was conducted to ensure that the TAS provides the best value for money and quality of service for the Canberra community to ensure maximum service accessibility to tenants and occupants in the ACT, according to the ACT government.