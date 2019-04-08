The Grove hosts a harvest festival

The Grove Ngunnawal.

THE Grove Ngunnawal is hosting an Autumn Harvest Open Day Festival on Saturday, April 13.

Development company Lendlease describes the retirement neighbourhood as being an exclusive offering for the over 55 community.

It says that this Saturday visitors will be able to sample complimentary autumnal produce from fine artisan producers and taste wines from locally sourced vineyards after they’ve toured the village.

This will be the final opportunity to inspect the last two available villas and to speak with residents about why they “love calling The Grove Ngunnawal home”.

Located with easy access to surrounding shops, parks and sporting facilities, Lendlease says the village’s clubhouse is also a wonderful focal hub for the residents.

The Grove Ngunnawal Autumn Harvest Festival and Open Day, 1 Monty Place, Ngunnawal, 10am-2pm, Saturday, April 13. RSVP to Arvy on 0418 948463.

CityNews

