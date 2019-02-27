The interesting surprises of exploring Hume

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this sponsored post “CityNews” hits the streets of Hume to see what the local experts have to offer.

GAZETTED in 1982, the industrial suburb of Hume was named after the explorer Hamilton Hume.

Its streets are named after Australian industrialists and businessmen, which suits the light-industrial suburb.

Truss manufacturers attract attention

FAMILY-run Universal Trusses is leading the way in truss manufacturing software, says director Arthur Potter.

Arthur, who works alongside his brothers, father and nephew, says Universal Trusses gets visitors coming from around the world to look at its equipment.

“The machinery we installed four years ago was the second of its kind in the world – the first was a prototype in Norway,” Arthur says.

“There’s been more since, but we still get people wanting to have a look and get an understanding of how we build roof trusses.”

The truss-manufacturing software, according to Arthur, produces a better-quality product and if it’s designed right, it builds exactly to that design.

“[Because of this] we do a lot of work for other truss companies in Australia, NZ and the US,” he says.

But it’s not only about trusses and Arthur says they deliver wall frames and floor systems, too.

“[No matter what it is] we look after people, we provide solutions and we give them the look they want at a price they can afford,” he says.

Universal Trusses, 52 Sheppard Street, Hume. Call 6260 1436, email office@universaltrusses.com.au or visit universaltrusses.com.au

Greg talks to his sewing machines!

FROM humble beginnings in Cusack’s Arcade, Kingston, the owner of Sew Simple, Greg Carmody, has seen 43 years of technological advances for industrial and domestic sewing machines.

Now located in Hume, Greg says Sew Simple remains the number one shop in Australia for Husqvarna Viking sewing and embroidery machines.

Greg loves the extraordinary Swedish quality of a Husqvarna Viking machine and says they’re an industry leader in technology.

“They’ve gone a big step forward because they’re really the only machine on the market with artificial intelligence,” he says.

“For example, you can tell the machine what fabric you wish to sew and the machine will set the correct stitch, set the length and width to suit the material and set the tension.

“It’ll even indicate which is the correct needle and foot pressure.”

Sew Simple also sells brands such as Pfaff, Juki and Janome as well as all the correct needles and accessories.

“The Pfaff machines have an extraordinary range of creative and decorative stitches,” Greg says.

“But most importantly Sew Simple is renowned for its technological services and support for the machines we sell.”

Sew Simple, Unit 1, 40 Raws Crescent, Hume. Call 6282 7144, email sales@sewsimple.com.au or visit sewsimple.com.au

Mail or market it, Michael’s got the answer

NATIONAL Mailing and Marketing provides a one-stop-shop for warehousing and distribution, mail-fulfilment services, print production and third party logistic (3PL), says business strategy and development manager Michael Steele.

National Mailing and Marketing has grown in the ACT for about 25 years, which Michael says has meant they’ve evolved from a predominantly publication storage and distribution service to one providing a diverse suite of related services such as digital on-demand printing, banner production and management, digital duplication and distribution, print and merchandise broking, direct mail and campaign production and distribution.

“We have a number of e-business clients where we store their products,” he says.

“We have clients from businesses, start-ups, government departments and e-retailers that need assistance with any digital printing services such as business cards and promotional gear.

“The digital side is growing rapidly and we’re filling that void.

“We’re probably the only ones who provide that end-to-end solution.

“We can help from the concept stage all the way through to production. We can also store products and deliver them, too.”

When it comes to any new or old National Mailing and Marketing customers, Michael says their focus is to exceed expectations every time.

“We don’t just give them what they want, we also add value where we can,” he says.

“We also try to deliver a very competent, competitive and cost affective service.”

National Mailing and Marketing, 11 Tralee Street, Hume. Call 1300 131616, email contactus@nationalmailing.com.au or visit nationalmailing.com.au

Waste managers work to a sustainable future

CLEANAWAY, a waste management, industrial and environmental services company in Hume, lives by the motto: “Making a sustainable future possible”.

“When you think about waste as a resource, it opens up a world of possibilities,” says the ACT Cleanaway branch manager, Robert Hibbert.

“Cleanaway is committed to helping industry, businesses and the community create a sustainable Australia for generations to come.”

Robert says Cleanaway is basically a one-stop-shop for waste and recycling.

“We can handle anything from medical waste, hazardous waste, large bulk containers, to small bins for general use,” he says.

“We give people the opportunity to dispose of waste in an environmentally friendly manner. It also allows them to recycle everything they choose to.”

Cleanaway is unique in that it doesn’t believe there is any other companies who can handle all waste items like it can.

“We believe we have the full ability to handle medical and hazardous waste,” he says.

Cleanaway complies to all Government and Environmental Protection Agency regulations, which is why Robert believes they’re the perfect choice for all waste and recycling services.

“We have a high level of experience, too, and we’re also fully Australian owned and the largest waste company in Australia,” he says.

“Our services save people money and help the environment.”

Cleanaway, 88 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Call 131 339 or visit cleanaway.com.au

Lisa leads the way in dance

LISA Clark Dance Centre has been one of Canberra’s leading dance schools since it opened in 1991, says director Lisa Clark.

Located in Hume, the school initially began in Tuggeranong focusing on ballet and jazz.

“There was a great need for quality dance teaching on the south side,” Lisa says.

“Today we do ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, musical theatre, specialised preschool aged classes, adult classes in ballet and tap and an elite training program for selected talented dancers.”

Lisa did a three-year, dance-teaching degree at the Royal Academy of Dance in London after deciding she wanted to focus her ballet training on teaching.

“I only teach ballet because, for me, it’s an all-encompassing artform or exercise,” she says.

“It’s a very holistic form of exercise and it’s also a very intellectual pursuit.”

But, Lisa says dance in general is great for fitness, posture, wellbeing, discipline, musicality and creativity.

In the centre’s ballet elite training program, she says students get exceptional results.

“Our elite-training program is designed for students who show talent in classical ballet, in particular, but also contemporary and it’s also for students who would pursue teaching as a career,” she says.

“Our students are being selected to train at elite institutions in Australia and overseas.”

Lisa Clark Dance Centre, 3/73 Sheppard Street, Hume. Call 6260 2272 or visit lisaclarkdancecentre.com.au