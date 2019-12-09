The national capital patiently waits for smoke to lift

AS Canberra stoically endures the third day of bushfire smoke from NSW, with another three forecast to come, readers are sharing their photographs of the smoky shroud. Here are some taken around the town today (December 9) by Madge, of Deakin.  

You have to look carefully, but to the left in this smoky vista taken today (December 8) from Red Hill is Parliament House.
Woden town centre taken from Red Hill today (December 9).
Smoke at the Canberra airport today (December 9).
Looking down towards Forrest from Red Hill today (December 8).

