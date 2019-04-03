The passion to make home dreams come true

HOME is many things to many people.



To some it’s not only a place where they sleep, eat and relax but it’s also a place where they work. For others it’s a space where parents play with, nurture and feed young children.

For older children or mature students, home could double as a study. Or, it simply might be a place to get creative, whether that be in the kitchen or a home studio.

No matter what it is, “CityNews” speaks with experts passionate about making anybody’s dream home a reality.

Family business builds premium dreams

WHETHER it’s building a dream home from scratch or refreshing a home with renovations, the family-run business Bordeaux Construction and Management treats every project they do as a “dream” project, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

“Everything we deliver is a high-quality product that we can stand by for the long term because our reputation and our clients’ needs are very important to us,” he says.

“We only ever use premium subcontractors and premium products.

“When a client comes in with a vision in mind we work with them step-by-step, from the beginning to hand over, to meet all their requests.”

Michael, who holds an unrestricted, A-class builder’s licence, has been involved in the family business for two years but has more than 10 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney.

What he likes about Bordeaux Construction and Management is that there’s always a point of contact.

“Clients always feel that their project is prioritised and they often say they like the personal relationship we build on throughout the process,” he says.

He says they get a lot of referrals for this reason, too.

“Our ultimate goal is always constructing their dream project at the highest quality possible,” he says.

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642, visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Duncan delivers quality plumbing

OWNER Jason Duncan, of Duncan’s Plumbing, and his team of office and trades staff promise to deliver the best plumbing in Canberra.

Boasting a skilled team, a range of top-of-the-line equipment, dedicated vehicles and a workshop test bay customised for fault testing, Duncan’s Plumbing offers a huge array of services for the region.

“We are licensed for both the ACT and NSW, and our tradesmen in the field are in constant contact via mobile and an internet-based SMS service, providing you with flexible, reliable assistance at need,” he says.

“Our maintenance services include all plumbing and draining.

“We also install all manner of appliances (gas, electrical, tapware, hot water systems, toilets and more), perform backflow prevention testing, service thermostatic mixing valves, and certify, fix, install and repair all gas units.”

Duncan’s Plumbing has been in business for more than 40 years and has been servicing the region for more than 20.

Duncan’s Plumbing, 1/9 Page Place, Page. Call 6254 5678, email office@duncansplumbing.com.au or visit duncansplumbing.com.au

Luxury village boasts most liveable climate

THOMPSON Health Care has been providing aged care in NSW since the ‘70s, and now it’s building a beautiful retirement village in Frederickton that, according to the CSIRO, has the most liveable climate in Australia.

“They have beautiful, mild winters and delightful summers, as opposed to Canberra’s cold winters and long, hot summers,” says special projects manager Sarah Rodgers.

Located in a community environment, 436 kilometres north of Sydney, Sarah says the first stage will include 56 villas and a resort-style country club.

“Each resident will have a two-bedroom, plus a flexi room, in a single-level luxury villa,” she says.

“[And it’ll be] right next door to the aged-care facility at Frederickton, which will provide the perfect location for seniors to live well at every stage.”

Sarah describes it as having a country yet coastal atmosphere with a luxury lifestyle.

“People have worked hard all their lives and now it’s time to treat themselves to a bit of luxury in a picture-perfect location,” she says.

“It’s a great place for people who are seniors by themselves and are looking for old-fashioned community values and safety in their later years.”

Sarah says the proprietor of Thompson Health Care, Doug Thompson, is looking forward to welcoming residents in the later half of this year.

Thompson Health Care. Call 8467 9333 or 0414 863666 visit macleayvillage.com.au

Fay has HiFi equipment for any home

WHETHER people are downsizing, building or renovating, Duratone HiFi has audio equipment to fit any home, says owner Fay Cull.

“If people plan to stay in their home for a while we have good-quality equipment for in the wall or the ceiling,” she says.

“Or if people are extending their homes, we can help them with equipment for a dedicated music room.

“It’s good to bring in the building plans before you put in the gyprock because it’ll save you a lot of time, energy and effort. We can co-operate with the architect for a good result all round.”

When people buy products from Duratone HiFi, Fay says they’re buying products which will stand the test of time and won’t be superseded next month.

“People often bring back equipment from up to 50 years ago and it’s still of good quality so they bring it in for repairs,” she says.

“If they have working equipment we are happy to accept it, or we can do a trade-in if it’s equipment we’ve sold in the past.”

As well as matching equipment so it fits into certain homes Fay says Duratone HiFi caters for all budgets and will always show the best-quality equipment within someone’s budget.

Duratone HiFi, corner of Botany Street and Altree Court, Phillip. Call 6282 1333 or visit duratone.com.au

Customising furniture to fit the space

IT can be hard to find a piece of furniture that fits, which is why Timberland Furniture in Fyshwick customises any of its furniture, so it can slot straight in to the ideal spot.

Owner Tony Purdy says they can customise the furniture for specific requirements such as changing the colour, size or adding or taking out a drawer.

“We will customise it for you to make it fit the space and with lounges we can make them to size, or you can choose your own material,” he says.

“We try to find things a little bit quirky and different because there’s no point having the same products as everyone else.”

And Tony says all products sourced by Timberland Furniture are good quality and affordable.

With about half the furniture in store being Australian made, Tony says people will get value for their money with beautiful materials used to make the furniture such as Australian hardwood.

“We provide a personal service and are able to go to the customer’s home to assist them with measurements,” he says.

Timberland Furniture, 7/17 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 7411, email timberlandfyshwick@gmail.com or visit canberracustomfurniture.com

Don’t forget the study, says James

WHEN thinking of a dream home, people often put a lot of effort into the living room or the dining room but they forget about the study, says Ex-Government Furniture owner James Fullerton.

“If your dream home involves kids, where are they going to study?” he says.

“Or it might even be your own quiet room away from the kids.”

Ex-Government Furniture currently has some Fritz Hansen arm chairs, which James says were designed for the professors at Oxford University.

“They’re the ideal designer reading chair,” he says.

But Ex-Government Furniture doesn’t just have items for the study and James says they recently got in some unique, organic-shaped designer couches by Ron Arad.

“If you’ve got a dream home and a dream living room, then this is an exceptional, unique piece for it,” he says.

“At the moment we also have a bunch of designer stools, which are ideal for your breakfast bar.”

James says the red and white, high-quality chrome-based stools are one of the most imitated – but these are the original.

And they have some oval-shaped, Italian coffee tables in colours such as red, white, charcoal and purple.

The best part about Ex-Government Furniture though, according to James, is that customers can come in and actually see the furniture before they buy it.

“You won’t be able to walk into a store and buy this stuff off the shelf anywhere else,” he says.

“You could order it online but it would take months to build and get here.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com

Now’s a great time to double glaze

AS winter approaches, now is a great time to insulate the home by double glazing the windows, says the sales manager of TwinGlaze, Melanie Hugg.

“Thirty per cent of your home’s wall space is windows and doors. By double glazing you will make your home much warmer in winter, cooler in summer and reduce noise,” she says.

TwinGlaze is a recently launched Canberra-based business and provides an affordable double glazing option that fits into your existing window frames, says Melanie.

“There’s no construction and no mess. We work with your windows, by removing the glass and leaving the frames in place, so the installation of new TwinGlaze windows is quick and easy.

“Our clients say they have had a reduction in their energy bills of up to 40 per cent! They say their home feels more quiet and comfortable,” says Melanie.

Call TwinGlaze on 6190 1011 or email canberra@twinglaze.com.au

Daryn enjoys helping with property deals

DARYN Griffiths of Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators enjoys helping anybody in the property sphere at all stages of life.

The property solicitor says he can help people who are buying or selling, or older people who might be downsizing and moving into a retirement village.

While Daryn covers all areas of commercial and property law, he says commercial property transactions for small businesses is his area of expertise, and it’s also what he thoroughly enjoys.

“I like to be able to get inside a client’s business knowledge and see how I can value add to that,” he says.

Being a former small-business owner himself, Daryn says he gives his clients more than just straight legal advice and can talk to them about their documentation, business set-up and monthly bills.

He describes it as a more holistic approach and as well as providing clients with a face-to-face service, he can use his background to help keep costs down.

“My services would be beneficial for anybody who’s in the property sphere, including commercial property purchases, such as property or business assets,” he says.

“Any small-business people who are acquiring or leasing assets or buying into business franchises.”

Daryn says he provides and enjoys providing his services to these areas, but his point of difference, and the Capon & Hubert point of difference is they keep their clients informed, every step of the way.

It’s also different because of its fixed-fee model, which he says is an affordable way for clients to be part of the entire process.

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, First Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au