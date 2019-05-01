The time to celebrate, honour and treat mum

MOTHER’S Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May, celebrates and honours mums, motherhood and the influence of mothers in society.

This year, Mother’s Day will be held on May 12.

The day was started in 1908 by American Anna Jarvis in West Virginia.

Anna campaigned for the day following the death of her mum, who had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War and created Mother’s Day Work Clubs to address public health issues.

Anna believed that mothers were “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

Wander around a little garden with a big past

THIS year Cockington Green Gardens won’t just be celebrating mums, but it’s also celebrating a huge milestone.

Cockington Green Gardens has been in operation in the community for 40 years offering visitors a delightful and fascinating display of meticulously crafted miniature buildings set within beautifully landscaped gardens.

General manager Mark Sarah says the iconic Cockington Green Gardens take in the beauty of the old-English style and international themed gardens and miniature exhibits that Cockington Green is famous for.

Mark says that Cockington Green Gardens was created by his parents who were inspired by quaint British villages and brought the concept to Canberra in the 1970s.

On Mother’s Day, mums get in for free if they come with another paying adult.

Cockington Green Gardens, 11 Gold Creek Road, Nicholls. Visit cockingtongreen.com.au or call 6230 2273.

Joyful time in the company of birds

MUMS will love a trip to Canberra Walk-in Aviary at Gold Creek and enjoy strolling through 1000 square metres of gardens filled with about 400 birds from more than 50 different species, natives and their beautiful cousins from overseas.

Visitors can spend time in the colourful company of free-flying wrens, finches, doves, quail, pheasants and parrots, including cockatiels, budgerigars and every type of Australian lorikeet.

Owner Mick Logan says the crowd favourite is the big flock of rainbow lorikeets that flash around the spacious enclosure.

“They’re obviously very bright, but it’s also their personalities; they’re pretty outgoing and boisterous,” Mick says.

“We give you a small plate of apple and some of the birds will come and take the food from you.

“Babies are fascinated by all the squeaks and squawks, bright colours and flapping of wings, and the aviary is a safe environment where slightly older kids can run around and have fun.

“It’s an interactive experience and it’s suitable for all ages; some of the birds will come and land on you, but others are more interested in having a taste of what you’ve got to offer!”

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Gold Creek Village, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or go to canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Experiencing time with the dinosaurs

MUMS will enjoy free entry to the National Dinosaur Museum at Gold Creek this Mother’s Day and the whole family will love spending fun, quality time together at Australia’s largest permanent dinosaur collection with amazing animatronics, skeletons and replicas, says general manager David Barker.

“Our experienced and enthusiastic staff host four guided tours of the exhibition on weekends. These fun-filled and informative tours are tailored to suit children and adults of all ages,” says David.

Tours focus on key elements of the exhibition and discuss geological time scales, Australia’s prehistory, paleontological methods, how dinosaurs evolved and lived, climatic changes and events, and the rise of the mega-fauna that followed dinosaur extinction. The National Dinosaur Museum also has Canberra’s largest crystal and fossil display.

The outdoor interactive dinosaur garden is a popular attraction including the recent addition of the ‘big’ dinosaur, a giant tyrannosaurus rex replica which is 20 metres long and larger than life.

“Families can also treat mum at the gift shop with a range of gemstones, crystals and jewellery that will make her day,” says David. The gift shop also stocks a range of natural history books, dinosaur models, apparel and toys.

To receive free entry on mother’s day, mums are encouraged to bring the “CityNews” article with them to redeem the offer.

The National Dinosaur Museum, corner of Gold Creek Road and the Barton Highway, Nicholls. Call 6230 2655 or go to nationaldinosaurmuseum.com.au

Menu reflects cosmopolitan taste of modern India

WITH more than 28 years’ experience, the chef at Blu Ginger Indian Restaurant draws upon the many culinary regions of India to create a modern and authentic menu, one that reflects the cosmopolitan India of today.

Located in a large, open-plan space along Genge Street, Civic, Blu Ginger’s high ceilings and edgy decor add character to the dining experience.

Owner Reddy Manne, says: “We love hosting mothers and their families on their special day, giving them a wonderful dining experience.

“At Blu Ginger we use only the freshest, locally sourced produce, combined with authentic spices imported directly from the sub-continent, to offer classic, traditional recipes with a modern twist, creating a unique and memorable dining experience for you.”

Blu Ginger Indian Restaurant, 5 Genge Street, Civic. Booking is recommended to 6247 2228 or visit bluginger.com.au

The Sutton store with gift ideas galore

SUTTON Store has a range of beautiful and unique giftware for mums this Mother’s Day, says Christine Dauth, who is a mum herself (and a grandmother).

She purchased the store in 1998 when it was just a general store and has since expanded it into a post office, liquor store, general goods and giftware store and a stockfeed store.

“In 2004 we bought the building next door to the original old store and we started selling stockfeed,” she says.

“In 2008 I moved the original store with the post office into where we are now and we built a big shed out the back to house the stockfeed.

“Over time I then introduced giftware to the post office and a liquor store.”

For people looking for Mother’s Day ideas, Christine has so many different items such as wall art, photo frames, planters and garden ornaments.

After owning Sutton Store for more than 20 years, Christine is also selling it and welcomes interested buyers to come by and take a look.

“My kids were 10, 12 and 13 when I bought the shop and now my grandson is 13!” she says.

“It’s time for me to move on.”

Sutton Store, 51 Camp Street, Sutton.

Caring club celebrates mums

THIS Mother’s Day, all Canberra Labor Club locations are celebrating mums with a two course lunch or dinner for $49.50.

But bookings are essential, says Labor Club marketing coordinator Melanie Steele, and can be made by calling 6251 5522.

“Each venue will also be having blackboard specials and a free hamper giveaway,” she says.

Melanie describes the atmosphere on the day as caring and relaxing and says it’s a great place to show love for mum.

“Everyone comes into the venue to celebrate their loved ones and the staff are always attentive to patrons’ needs,” she says.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of year when you get to celebrate your first best friend and the person you always turn to when you need advice.

“It’s a time to show your mother, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and friends how special you think they are.”

Outside of Mother’s Day, Melanie says the Labor Clubs have a whole range of promotions, giveaways, raffles and food specials throughout each week of the year.

“A new menu has also just rolled out at Belconnen with more gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, and there are so many fabulous dishes available,” she says.

“I will always recommend a steak from the selections bistro, but for something special try the chargrilled baby octopus.”

Canberra Labor Club. Call 6251 5522 or visit laborclub.com.au

Unique jewellery for mum

SPECIALISING in custom-made jewellery and laser engraving, Clover Jewellery is able to turn a piece of jewellery into something more personalised for mum, says Veronica Oh.

“When you are able to add a little bit of your own idea, design or message,” she says.

“It usually means that you are creating something that is unique and probably the only one in the world.

“We provide laser engraving services, where you are able to write a special message or your mother’s favourite quote on her jewellery and make the gift extra personal.

“Or add a little bit of personal taste and make that jewellery gift extra special by adding in their birthstones or their favourite gemstones.”

At Clover Jewellery, Veronica says pearls are a very popular gift idea. “They are elegant and classy and can suit almost every occasion,” she says.

“Whether they are earrings, a necklace or a set, their classic designs mean they are usually fail proof.”

If people are looking for an intricate and sophisticated design, Veronica says the on-site jeweller, James, has more than 30 years’ experience of hand-making jewellery with a speciality in jewellery styles seen in Japan and Australia.

Clover Jewellery, 16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 8545, email clover.j@hotmail.com or visit @cloverjewellerycanberra on Facebook.