Theodore shooter charged with attempted murder

A CALWELL man has been charged with attempted murder after he hit a man while firing gun shots into two Theodore homes on Saturday, March 2.

The 32-year-old man fired the shots at about 10pm on Freda Gibson Circuit.

The man who was shot sought help at a nearby location and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified two homes with damage believed to have been caused by stray bullets.

On Friday, March 8, police searched a business address in Fyshwick and seized ammunition, explosives and a bolt from a rifle. Investigators believe these items are linked to the incident.

Then, on April 18, police searched a Calwell residence and seized a .3030 calibre lever action rifle believed to be used in the shooting. Ammunition and an amount of Methylamphetamine were also seized.

The man was arrested yesterday and will face court today (May 2).