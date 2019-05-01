There’s lots to know about the ‘little rocky hill’

GUNGAHLIN is an Aboriginal word meaning “little rocky hill”.

Originally identified as part of the 1957 plan for future development in the ACT, in 1991 it was launched as Canberra’s fourth “town”.

At the time, the population was just 389 people. Now, home to more than 66,000 residents, the Gungahlin region offers natural beauty, plenty of open space and new-style houses as well as thriving business precincts and shopping areas.

David has some ideas for the light rail commute

NOW the light rail is up and running, David Cook of Cookies Cycles says they have a large range of scooters and bikes that can help passengers get to and from the stops.

“They’re easy to take on and off the light rail and people can ride them to the station from home and then from the station to the office,” he says.

Cookies Cycles also has a huge range of skateboards and accessories.

“We’re having a clearance sale for all of May, with discounts storewide on Cookies Cycles products but not Canberra Electric Bike products,” he says.

“It’s going to be up to 50 per cent off parts and accessories and up to 20 per cent off bikes.”

When it comes to scooters, David says he has Canberra’s largest range of street and park scooters.

“People are welcome to come in and go through all the options for adult and kids scooters, and give them a test drive,” he says.

Next door to Cookies Cycles is a second division of the shop titled Canberra Electric Bikes, which David says is Canberra’s largest range of electric bikes to choose from.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au

A friend in understanding figures

JANE Hadrill, of Hadrill Accounting, empowers her clients by helping them understand the figures.

“Small businesses are interested in managing the books themselves and being able to understand more about the figures, learn from them and run the business better,” Jane says.

“I want my clients to understand the figures inside out.”

Jane says Hadrill Accounting can give businesses the tools they need to be able to fine tune the direction they want the business to go.

“We help them do this by looking at such things as budgeting, profit margins, cash flow and long-term goals,” she says.

“And we are transparent with our costing. We never charge for short phone calls or emails. Clients will never get an unexpected bill – we always tell clients in advance if we are charging for a particular piece of advice.”

But it’s not all about hard work for Jane and she says she is passionate about providing a personalised service for her clients.

“It’s all about the relationship. You see clients once or twice a year and over time you get to know them and their families and interests. All of this knowledge can inform the advice I give,” she says.

“We take a strategic approach to our clients’ financial circumstances, taking into account personal goals, wider family relationships and attitude to money.”

Hadrill Accounting, 3/6 Dacre Street, Mitchell. Call 6154 7792 or visit hadrillaccounting.com.au

Tam leads his team in good health outcomes for customers

IN 1994 two senior pharmacists, Gary Cairns and Roger Tall, established the first pharmacy in the Gungahlin region, Capital Chemist Palmerston.

Its current managing partner, Tam Le, arrived in Australia in 1994, studied pharmacy at Monash University in 1996, and graduated in 2000.

Tam joined the Capital Chemist Group in 2002 and became managing partner of the Palmerston store in 2004.

Tam says he leads his team to deliver the best possible health outcomes for customers.

His vision is to achieve optimal health outcomes for patients each and every time.

Capital Chemist Palmerston offers services such as blood glucose testing, blood pressure testing, delivery services, influenza vaccinations, mobility and equipment hire, and workplace leave certificates.

Capital Chemist Palmerston, Shop 6, Palmerston Shops, 2 Tiptree Crescent, Palmerston. Call 6241 9710 or visit capitalchemist.com.au

New owners bring ‘fresh approach’ to servicing

CAR Service Canberra’s new owners Jake and Monique Hickenbotham are revamping the business with energy and a fresh approach.

“It was a pretty good shop in the past, we’re just bringing with us some new energy,” Jake says.

Jake, who has 13 years’ experience as a mechanic, is looking forward to adding his experience to the 15 years Car Service Canberra has been in Mitchell.

The Repco-authorised service centre does all car servicing and repairs, auto-electrical work, manufacturer’s log book service, engine diagnostics, commercial van and light truck servicing, campervan and caravan service and trailer safety check and service.

When it comes to car servicing, Jake says don’t leave it too long.

“If you leave it too long, things might go wrong but if you service your car every six months, you’ll get more mileage out of it,” he says.

Overall, Jake says Car Service Canberra offers an excellent service at a reasonable price.

Car Service Canberra, 7 Baillieu Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 8100 or visit carservicecanberra.com.au

Dan’s the man for top service and great food

SIREN Bar, open seven days for breakfast, lunch and dinner is the place where Gungahlin locals gather with a relaxed and upbeat atmosphere, top-class service and a focus on simply great food, says owner Dan Gaul.

With a variety of modern Australian food, Dan says guests can either enjoy a relaxed dining experience with good vibes on the sunny deck or a more formal gathering in the restaurant.

“Our staff is very attentive, customer-focused and friendly,” he says.

Dan says that Siren Bar’s private function area caters for groups ranging from small private groups and birthdays up to larger style parties and weddings, with no venue hire fees.

“Our grazing platters are popular for functions, starting from $15 per person,” says Dan.

With the new light rail stop only a short walk away, Dan says that Siren Bar is a convenient place for commuters and day-trippers to stop for a meal or an after-work drink as more people visit or call Gungahlin home.

Siren Bar, corner of Anthony Rolfe Avenue and Gozzard Street, Gungahlin. Call 6162 0377 or visit sirenbar.com.au

Marketplace has plenty to do

WHETHER shoppers are after clothes, beauty services, food or business services, Marketplace Gungahlin has everything so its customers can do all their shopping in one place, says marketing manager Beth Gooch.

“For your everyday needs and services, Marketplace Gungahlin has got you covered from key cutting and tailoring, newspapers and medical services, to booking travel or placing a bet,” she says.

“We also offer a wide range of business services, including banking, conveyancing, real estate, accounting, solicitors, Centrelink and the NRMA.

“And of course with Woolworths on hand for all your fresh food needs and inspiring meal ideas.”

If it’s clothes that customers are after, Beth says Marketplace Gungahlin has a range of diverse fashion stores, which will suit any style or personality.

“Need a haircut, spray tan or your nails done?” she says.

“We have a wide range of beauty services throughout the centre too.”

Beth says it’s so easy to make a day of it.

“Explore a world of flavours at Marketplace Gungahlin, from Turkish to Mexican, dumplings and banh mi to sushi and subs – we’ve got you covered from breakfast to dinner,” she says.

“If you’re in a rush pop into one of our many convenient grab-and-go cafes, or pick up some takeaway.

“Or if you want to stay a little longer sit back, relax, and enjoy a dining experience at one of our restaurants.”

Marketplace Gungahlin, 30 and 33 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin. Visit marketplacegungahlin.com.au