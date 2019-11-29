They’re back: lake paddle boats return on Sunday

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PADDLE boats are to return to Lake Burley Griffin from Sunday (December 1).

They were pulled from West Basin water on July 3 after the ACT government donated the 17 pedal boats, which had been lying dormant for years at the ferry terminal, to the NCA.

The original paddle-boat hire operation closed when the ACT government controversially bought out the business for residential and commercial development in late 2015.

“If you look back at Canberra’s history and ask Canberrans about the types of activities they enjoyed as kids and teens you could almost guarantee that someone will mention the paddle boats at West Basin,” says the Federal Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories, Nola Marino.

“The opportunity for these brightly painted boats to return to the lake as a fun family activity is great for Canberrans and tourists alike.”

Capital Paddle is the new business operator and owner Nick Tyrrell is familiar to Lake Burley Griffin users as the founder of GoBoat.

“We introduced the eco-friendly GoBoat concept to Canberra two years ago, and we’re so excited to now offer another great way to explore the nation’s capital from the perspective of the water,” he says.

“Our team has a great safety record and a strong focus on customer service, and we’re looking forward to bringing the same approach to Capital Paddle.”

Capital Paddle will be located at the Regatta Point Jetty.