Thousands of unhappy farmers flock to Parliament House

Farmers call on politicians to “can the plan”. Photo: Mike Welsh

ABOUT 3000 Murray-Darling Basin farmers flocked to Parliament House today (December 2) calling on politicians to “can the plan” – the $13 billion plan to remove water from farmers and return it to the environment.  

“Seven days” columnist Mike Welsh was at the rally and says the farmers surged through the police line at Parliament House, forcing the police to move back to guard the front doors.

“They want the Murray-Darling Basin plan completely swamped,” he says.

“They were calling on Water Resources Minister David Littleproud to come out and talk to them. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.”

Mr Welsh says farmers are there from a stretch of places along the basin such as Wagga Wagga and Deniliquin, and says the farmers look like they plan to stay, with some of them bringing tents.

 

