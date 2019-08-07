Three fires blaze through Canberra overnight

The fire of a wood shed extended to trees in Pialligo.

FIREFIGHTERS had a busy night when they were called to three fires across the ACT yesterday (August 8). 

They were first called to a unit fire at Glebe Park Apartments on Coranderrk Street, Civic, at about 5.35pm.

At the time one of the northbound lanes of Coranderrk Street was closed, causing significant delays. Firefighter contained the fire to the unit of origin and made the building safe. There were no reported injuries.

Almost an hour later, firies were called to a fire on Pirie Street, Fyshwick, where a skip bin was well alight with flames impacting a nearby structure. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Then, at about 8pm, thefire of a wood shed spread to trees and bushes at a property on Beltana Road, Pialligo.

ACT ESA says crews took some time to black the fire out.

