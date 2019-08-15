Three kids missing from primary school

THREE children, under the age of 12, have gone missing from Gordon Primary School today (August 15). 

The boy is wearing a grey quilted hoodie and dark track pants.

The three children, a girl aged 9, a girl aged 11 and a boy aged 10, were last seen at the school at about 12.15pm today.

The boy is described as having strawberry blonde hair and was wearing a grey quilted hoodie and dark track pants.

The 11-year-old was wearing a gold Gordon Primary school shirt

While the girls, were both wearing black leggings when they were last seen. The 11-year-old has blonde hair and was wearing a gold Gordon Primary school shirt and the nine-year-old girl has red hair and was wearing a gold shirt.

the nine-year-old girl has red hair and was wearing a gold shirt. 

Police say the children have been known to deliberately hide and are believed to still be in the Tuggeranong area. Police are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the children as temperatures will soon drop when the sun sets.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact 131 444 immediately.

