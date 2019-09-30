Thugs fire shots in Charnwood shop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO armed men fired gun shots inside a takeaway shop in Charnwood last night (September 29) before leaving empty handed.

The men, one armed with a firearm and another with a machete, entered the store and threatened the staff, demanding money, at about 8.25pm.

During what police describe was a short scuffle, the firearm was discharged twice inside the shop, before the offenders fled the scene.

The first offender is described as male, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a medium build and olive complexion. Both offenders were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6443841.