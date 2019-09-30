Thugs fire shots in Charnwood shop

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO armed men fired gun shots inside a takeaway shop in Charnwood last night (September 29) before leaving empty handed. 

The men, one armed with a firearm and another with a machete, entered the store and threatened the staff, demanding money, at about 8.25pm.

During what police describe was a short scuffle, the firearm was discharged twice inside the shop, before the offenders fled the scene.

The first offender is described as male, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a medium build and olive complexion. Both offenders were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6443841. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCurtin man steals from uni residence
Next articleSuccess in performance of heartfelt passion
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply