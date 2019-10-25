Thunderstorms sound damaging weather warnings for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in Canberra and Queanbeyan over the next several hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

BOM says other areas that are likely to be affected are Cooma, Yass, Tidbinbilla, Bredbo and Nimmitabel.

During severe thunderstorms, the State Emergency Service advises that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their house, yard and balcony, keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

The service advises people to unplug computers and appliances, avoid using the phone during the storm, stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

The State Emergency Service also asks people to report any fallen power lines to Evoenergy on 131 093 or as shown on a household’s power bill.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.