Time to get organised for school

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The school-holiday end is in sight and it’s almost that time for parents to get organised for the looming new school year. This sponsored post features a couple of Canberra organisations ready to help families […]

THE school-holiday end is in sight and it’s almost that time for parents to get organised for the looming new school year. Here are a couple of Canberran organisations ready to help families prepare for 2019…

The uniform approach of friendly Workin’ Gear

THE friendly, family-owned business Workin’ Gear Schools has been supplying school uniforms to the local region for more than 25 years, says Lyndall Emmanuel, of Workin’ Gear Schools.

Formerly known as Braggs at Latham shops and then The Uniform Shop at Holt, the store became Workin’ Gear Schools in 2016 and has a sister store in Fyshwick.

“We are strong supporters of the local community, including local business, organisations and schools,” Lyndall says.

“We stock a large number of Canberra schools [and] we are always happy to speak to schools about how we can help them with their uniform requirements.”

Lyndall says this includes helping with wholesale uniform supply to school-operated uniform shops, offering a full retail option for schools wishing to move away from volunteer-run, school-based operations, as well as being able to offer custom-manufactured garments through their manufacturing partners.

“[And] we have flexible payment options available in store and online including AfterPay,” she says.

Workin’ Gear Schools, Shop 1, 2 Luke Street, Holt. Call 6255 1029 or visit workingearschools.com.au

Music classes open for enrolment

WHEN two of Canberra’s longest-established arts organisations merged in 2015, Music for Canberra was created to offer the ACT its largest program of musical experiences.

“We offer classes and programs for people of all ages, starting from 18 months, and classes for all abilities including kids and adults living with disability,” says Music for Canberra program manager Kate Firkins.

“Music is an important part of education for all people. You can start at any age with any instrument.”

Music for Canberra is now open for enrolments for all its classes, including its beginner classes (starting from five years), and it is also holding auditions for its orchestral streams in February.

Budding young musicians can be enrolled into group programs or individual lessons for instruments such as ukulele, acoustic guitar, hand drumming and recorder.

There’s also “Music Play” for children aged 18-months to five years, as well as “Canberra Children’s Choir” and the “Music Craft for Children” program.

There are plenty of programs for adults, too, such as the “Adult Recorder Ensemble”, the “Adult Flute Group” and “Seasoned Voices”, which is a choir for people over 55.

“Depending on what class you’re in, it’s a good social experience, particularly the orchestral and senior choirs,” Kate says.

“Group learning is one of the best ways to learn because you will always have support from your peers.”

Music for Canberra, Ainslie Arts Centre, 30 Elouera Street, Braddon. Call 6182 0030, email info@musicforcanberra.org.au or visit musicforcanberra.org.au