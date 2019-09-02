Tips to avoid swooping magpies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH the start of swooping season, the director of ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Justin Foley, is reminding Canberrans to be wary of swooping magpies.

“Now is the time when magpies are beginning to build their nests and care for their young in our region,” he says.

“Swooping is a defensive method for magpies to protect their young when they feel threatened by intruders.

“While a majority of magpies are not prone to swooping, their instincts kick in when feeling threatened. When people harass magpies, it encourages increasingly aggressive behaviour.”

Mr Foley says people can follow simple precautions to help avoid being swooped, such as:

walk quickly through magpie territory, but don’t run

take alternate routes if possible

wear hats, helmets, glasses or take an umbrella

keep domestic animals on leash while in magpie territory

maintain eye contact with the magpie

walk bikes through magpie territory.

“Magpies are such an iconic native bird and it is important that they are protected from harm,” Mr Foley says.

“All native birds, their eggs, young and their nests are protected and it is illegal to interfere with them in any way.”

If there is a territorial magpie contact Access Canberra on 13 22 81.