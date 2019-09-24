Tireless Ivan Slavich to Solidier On

By
CityNews
-
Ivan Slavich… new CEO of Soldier On.

WELL-known corporate and charity dynamo Ivan Slavich makes his return to the national capital as CEO of military veterans support charity Soldier On. 

Starting on Monday (September 30), he brings considerable experience in the corporate world, charity fundraising and military service. 

Ivan has previously been employed in various CEO positions, namely with; TransACT Communications, PARASOL and Energy Action. He has been the MD of his own company Trident Corporate Services since 2013 and was previously the Head of Retail for ActewAGL.

His charity fundraising is legendary in Canberra and he was responsible for raising more than $2 million for charity; was the highest individual worldwide fundraiser for Movember and three times the highest fundraiser in Australia; raised significant amounts for Camp Quality, including the Camp Quality Classic Cruise, and was on the inaugural committee to establish Ronald McDonald House in Canberra. 

Less known, perhaps is his military service. Ivan was a commissioned officer of the Australian Army Reserve and served for six years with OCTU and 23 Field Regiment.

 

