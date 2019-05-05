Music / CIMF – “Latin Romance”, Los Pitutos, Fitters’ Workshop, May 4. Reviewed by LEN POWER

“I’VE been to a marvellous party”, goes the Noel Coward song. That’s how I felt after the “Latin Romance” concert by Los Pitutos.

A total delight from start to finish, the group created a relaxed party atmosphere for its show with infectious music, fine singing, vibrant personalities and ability to relate personally to their audience.

A group of five musicians from Chile and Colombia, now based in Berlin, Germany, Los Pitutos were inspired by the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s of Latin America, resurrecting traditional folk elements and ballroom music and adding a modern spin to it through their own sophisticated musicianship.

The result was a superbly performed set of haunting songs with driving and romantic Latin rhythms that were intensely enjoyable. Songs such as “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” (Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps) were instantly recognisable and others such as “Corazón”, “Lejos de ti” and “Mis lágrimas” wove their spell over the audience. There was a pleasant and satisfying variety in the music presented.

As well as playing piano and guitar, trained opera singer Alvaro Zambrano’s superb tenor voice added another dimension to this beautiful, romantic music and the combination of his voice in duets with Matías Piñeira was sublime.

In addition, Piñeira’s excellent playing of the French horn added notable drama to the music.

Pablo Camus, so expert on guitar, was also a fine compere, creating an immediate rapport with the audience. Cristian Betancourt on percussion and Tomás Peralta on double bass also displayed their fine musicianship.

By the end of the concert, a large number of the audience were on their feet unable to resist dancing to this seductive music and the haunting, romantic vocals. You just had to be there; it really was a party!