Total fire ban comes with a severe warning

WITH the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting dry conditions and a predicted temperature of 34C for tomorrow (November 29), the ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, has declared a total fire ban for the ACT.

Georgeina Whelan

Under section 114 of the Emergencies Act 2004, the ban will begin at 12am, Thursday, November 28 to 12am, Friday, November 29.

The ACT ESA is also warning that the forecast fire danger rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be sever, which means if a fire starts it may be uncontrollable and move quickly.

Residents in Bushfire Prone Areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or if you don’t have a plan in place, to take the time to create one.

Keep up-to-date via the ESA website esa.act.gov.au, the ESA Twitter and Facebook accounts, local ACT media outlets or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

