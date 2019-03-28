Transport head steps down

TRANSPORT Canberra and City Services’ director-general Emma Thomas is stepping down from her role and leaving the public service, according to Transport Minister Meegan Fitzharris. 

Ms Thomas was appointed as founding head of the Capital Metro Agency in October 2013. When Transport Canberra was formed on July 1, 2016, she led the establishment of the new Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate.

Ms Thomas will finish in the job on April 30 following the start of light rail stage 1.

During her time at TCCS, Ms Fitzharris says Emma has supported the government in delivering a number of key commitments to the people of Canberra, including stage one of the light rail network.

“Emma has supported the government for a number of years and provided excellent advice to me and to the government,” she says.

“While I am sad to see her go, Emma has helped the government deliver on significant commitments, including stage one of light rail, a new bus network, the city wide rollout of green bins and significant road upgrades across the ACT.”

A process to identify her successor will start immediately.

 

CityNews

