Trial uses recycled materials as asphalt

IN a bid to reuse waste, the ACT government is trialling a new type of asphalt made from a range of recycled materials, according to Roads Minister Chris Steel.

The asphalt product, which typically contains soft plastics, used printer toner cartridges, crushed glasses and reclaimed asphalt materials, is being trialled at the roundabout on Gundaroo Drive.

“[It’s] is a great place to trial this asphalt as it is a heavy traffic area, where vehicles are turning, and therefore putting more pressure on the road surface,” Mr Steel says.

“Roads are a great place to start and the ACT government is looking at how we can require the use of ‘waste’ resources in procurement for roads across the ACT.

“Every tonne of this innovative asphalt product will contain approximately 800 plastic bags, 300 glass bottles, 18 used printer toner cartridges and 250 kilograms of reclaimed asphalt.

“Along with the environmental benefits of removing these products from the waste stream and the reduced cost, this new asphalt product is also used to create a safe and long lasting road surface.”

While the trial is underway, Mr Steel says there will be road closures in place until Wednesday (March 6) afternoon.

Gundaroo Drive will be closed in both directions from Horse Park Drive to west of the Hollingsworth Street/Pallin Street intersection. Pallin Street will be closed in both directions from Swain Street to Gundaroo Drive. Hollingsworth Street will be closed in both directions from John Winter Street to Gundaroo Drive.