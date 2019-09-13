Truck driver critical after crash near Cooma

A MAN has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition after a truck and a ute crashed near Cooma this morning (September 13).

The ute, which was towing a caravan, and the truck crashed at about 11am the Monaro Highway at Chakola, near the Numeralla River rest area just north of Cooma.

The caravan was destroyed, and both the ute and truck sustained extensive damage.

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man, was trapped in his vehicle before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition, suffering suspected fractures to his legs and pelvis.

No other persons are believed to have sustained any injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle towing the caravan was taken to Cooma Hospital for mandatory blood and alcohol testing.

The incident caused heavy delays to traffic in the area, with northbound lanes blocked for several hours.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the collision continue.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward and call 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

