Tuggeranong in the dark over lightbulbs

STREETLIGHTS on major Tuggeranong roundabouts are not owned by the ACT government, so no one knows how to change the lightbulbs, according to shadow minister for Urban Services Nicole Lawder.

Nicole Lawder.

The revelation was confirmed in an annual report hearing when Ms Lawder questioned Roads Minister Chris Steel on why some streetlights in Tuggeranong had not been replaced for months.

The streetlights are attached to communication towers at roundabouts in Tuggeranong. The telecommunication towers are not owned by the ACT government.

Now the lights have blown, the government has no plan on how to work with the owners of the towers to change the lightbulbs, says Ms Lawder.

It was also revealed that the ACT does not have suitable equipment to access the lights, meaning equipment would have to be brought from interstate.

“The Barr government has left Tuggeranong in the dark.

“It’s simply not good enough. Road safety for Tuggeranong residents is being compromised because of the Barr government’s lack of planning and foresight,” says Ms Lawder.

“Despite the huge increases to rates, taxes, fees and charges, Tuggeranong residents are missing out on basic government services such as streetlighting.”

