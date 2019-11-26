Tuggeranong’s community lead a bus-free win

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANKETELL Street in Tuggeranong is now a bus-free zone after more than 700 people called on the ACT government to re-route the buses away from the town centre, says opposition deputy leader Nicole Lawder.

City Services Minister Chris Steel announced the plans to re-route the buses from Anketell Street this morning (November 26) saying the work will start as early as January next year.

The renewed space, which Mr Steel says will be more accessible, safer and inviting, will include 40 new deciduous trees, improved pavement levels for walkers and cyclists, seating and shade structures, water permeable paving around trees, rain gardens, and irrigated grass near the lakeshore.

He says the new design also increases the space available for outdoor dining, allows for events and provides better views and improved access for walkers and cyclists.

Mr Steel says the removal of buses from Anketell Street is a response to the feedback from local residents and businesses.

“The community made it clear they wanted to see buses taken off Anketell Street so they could enjoy their newly upgraded main street with a cleaner and quieter environment, with more options for business to expand their outdoor dining facilities,” he says.

Buses will now travel into the interchange via Soward Drive, turn right along Athllon Drive, take the signalised right onto Anketell Street and into the interchange, with new bus stops being added on Athllon Drive. This will make our public transport network more accessible including for the thousands of public servants who work on Athllon Drive, he says.

“The changes to bus routes currently using Anketell Street will come into effect in April next year. This will help reduce heavy vehicle traffic along both Anketell Street and Cowlishaw Street, and make Tuggeranong’s main street a better place for people,” he says.

Ms Lawder, who led a motion in the Legislative Assembly in August with backing from residents and the Tuggeranong Community Council, says this is a win for the entire community.

“Clearly our collective efforts have paid off,” she says.

“Thousands of residents and visitors will benefit from a bus free zone on Anketell Street.

“The Anketell Street precinct is the heart of the Tuggeranong Town Centre. People want to enjoy the outdoor dining and retail opportunities, but the constant interruption of Labor’s noisy, fuming buses has inhibited the outdoor lifestyle.”