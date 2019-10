Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO people were inside a home in Calwell when two bullets fired through the front door of the house last night (October 29).

Following reports of the gunshots, police were called to the home on Fink Crescent at about 10.20pm.

The two people were not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6455428.