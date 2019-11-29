Two men arrested over Queanbeyan shooting

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men have been arrested in relation to a shooting in Queanbeyan where an 18-year-old was allegedly shot in the leg earlier this month.

During a Molonglo Street traffic altercation on November 2, at about 4.15am, shots were fired into a dark blue Toyota Echo and hit the 18-year-old in the leg.

After the shooting officers were called to a home in Queanbeyan and established a crime scene, before seizing a blue Toyota Echo for forensic examination.

The 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and initially refused medical treatment before attending a hospital in the ACT.

Weeks later police arrested a 31-year-old, who was allegedly a passenger at the time of the shooting, at a Queanbeyan home on Monday (November 25). The man was charged with concealing a serious offence and will face charges before the Queanbeyan Local Court .

Then on Tuesday a 33-year-old man was arrested by officers from Queensland Police Service at Broadbeach, Queensland.

He’s since been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, firing a firearm likely to cause injury, police pursuit and other firearms and traffic offences.

The man is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Police inquiries are continuing.