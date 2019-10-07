Two men face kidnapping charges

TWO men in their twenties are facing charges of kidnapping.

Police allege that at around 7.40am on Wednesday, October 2, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man forcibly confined a man to a house in Moncrieff.

He was assaulted and threatened before being released by the alleged offenders some hours later.

Police searched the house on Thursday before arresting the 26-year-old on Friday. The older man was arrested yesterday.

The men have been charged with kidnap of a person who suffers grievous bodily harm at the time.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

