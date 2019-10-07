Two men face kidnapping charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:
TWO men in their twenties are facing charges of kidnapping.
Police allege that at around 7.40am on Wednesday, October 2, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man forcibly confined a man to a house in Moncrieff.
He was assaulted and threatened before being released by the alleged offenders some hours later.
Police searched the house on Thursday before arresting the 26-year-old on Friday. The older man was arrested yesterday.
The men have been charged with kidnap of a person who suffers grievous bodily harm at the time.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.