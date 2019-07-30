Two men ram and rob Fyshwick business

A FYSHWICK business has been significantly damaged after two men rammed into it with a vehicle and stole items yesterday (July 29). 

The two men allegedly drove into the business on Barrier Street at about 3.55am.

Following an investigation officers arrested the Rivett man, 37, at Coombs and a Lyons man, 38, in Lyons, where police found property stolen from the Fyshwick store and items from another aggravated burglary at an ACT government depot in Kambah.

The Rivett man has been charged with trespass and attempting to drive a motor vehicle without consent, and the lyons has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

The two men will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court today (July 30).

Anyone with any information about the burglaries, or who may have dash-cam or other footage from the areas around the time of the incidents, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6422234. 

