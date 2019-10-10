Two men rob Michelago service station

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are seeking to identify two men who allegedly broke into a service station in Michelago before stealing cash, cigarettes and accessories last Wednesday (October 2).

The two men broke in at about 2.15am, stole a number of items an then fled in a white hatchback.

The first man is described as being about 170-180cm tall with a slim build, and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey jacket, long black pants, black shoes and black balaclava at the time of the alleged offence.

The second man is described as being 170-180cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie jumper, light coloured track pants with a white stripe and white shoes at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the two men to contact Monaro Police District on 6298 0514.