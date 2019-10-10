Two men rob Michelago service station

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The two men broke in at about 2.15am, stole a number of items an then fled in a white hatchback.

POLICE are seeking to identify two men who allegedly broke into a service station in Michelago before stealing cash, cigarettes and accessories last Wednesday (October 2). 

The two men broke in at about 2.15am, stole a number of items an then fled in a white hatchback.

The first man is described as being about 170-180cm tall with a slim build, and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey jacket, long black pants, black shoes and black balaclava at the time of the alleged offence.

The second man is described as being 170-180cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie jumper, light coloured track pants with a white stripe and white shoes at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the two men to contact Monaro Police District on 6298 0514.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleIt’s only October, so what’s with all these bushfires?
Next articleDance and fashion joins at the ‘seam’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply