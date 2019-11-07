Two men run from Yarralumla crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men ran from a crash scene after the stolen ute they were driving was involved in a collision in Yarralumla yesterday (November 6).

The men were seen running towards the overpass onto Novar Street following the collision on Adelaide Avenue at about 8.30am.

The ute they were driving, a gold-coloured dual-cab Holden Rodeo, with an ACT registration of “YJA60R”, was stolen from Maribyrnong Avenue, Kaleen, between 10pm, Tuesday, and 4am, Wednesday, along with a blue box trailer (ACT registration T6349C).

After the collision, police are now seeking to speak with any witnesses who saw the two men fleeing, or any dash-cam footage of the incident.

The first man, is estimated to be about 18 years old, and is described as being of Caucasian appearance with dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured, hooded jumper, blue jeans, and was carrying a dark-coloured bum bag.

The second man is also estimated to be about 18 years old. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion and light-coloured hair. He was wearing a red and black jumper, track pants, and a black cap.

Police are also seeking anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the box trailer being towed by a white-coloured van in the Kaleen or Giralang areas at about 4am, Wednesday.

The stolen vehicle and trailer have both been recovered.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6458030.