Two people caught with large amounts of meth

CityNews
A MAN and woman were caught with a trafficable quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine in Gordon last night (September 11). 

In a police search at about 7pm, they found methamphetamine, two conducted energy weapons and $6100 in cash.

The woman, 40, was charged with trafficking a controlled drug other than cannabis, possessing prohibited weapons and breaching a good behaviour order.

While police were at the house, the man, a 31-year-old, entered the property and was searched. He was found with clip-seal bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and $700 in cash were located in a bag.

The man was charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis.

They’re both expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today (September 12).

Anyone with information about illicit drug dealing occurring in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

