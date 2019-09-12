UC moves up in the world

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE University of Canberra has moved up 63 spots (from 256) and is now placed 193rd in the world, according to the 2020 “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” released today (September 12).

The university has risen steadily in the rankings since it entered in 2016, first placing in the 501-600 band before jumping to 401-500 in 2017 and 351-400 in 2018.

Vice-chancellor Prof Deep Saini says the university is now ranked within the top 1 per cent of universities globally, having shown an improvement across all the indicators.

“This result confirms the steady strengthening of the quality at the University of Canberra, thanks to the outstanding work of our research, teaching and professional staff,” Prof Saini says.

“It is evident that our researchers are demonstrating impact and providing solutions to real-world problems.”