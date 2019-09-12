UC moves up in the world

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
University of Canberra vice-chancellor Prof Deep Saini

THE University of Canberra has moved up 63 spots (from 256) and is now placed 193rd in the world, according to the 2020 “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” released today (September 12). 

The university has risen steadily in the rankings since it entered in 2016, first placing in the 501-600 band before jumping to 401-500 in 2017 and 351-400 in 2018.

Vice-chancellor Prof Deep Saini says the university is now ranked within the top 1 per cent of universities globally, having shown an improvement across all the indicators.

“This result confirms the steady strengthening of the quality at the University of Canberra, thanks to the outstanding work of our research, teaching and professional staff,” Prof Saini says.

“It is evident that our researchers are demonstrating impact and providing solutions to real-world problems.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDebbie’s got a big heart for all kinds of ‘amazing’ dogs
Next articleAt the ‘Dreamworks Animation’ opening, Acton
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply