Unhappy New Year: Civic concerts cancelled

Tonight’s New Year’s Eve in the City event and entertainment has been cancelled.

The government says the cancellation was due to the unprecedented extreme and highly unpredictable weather conditions that include dust, high wind, thunderstorms and a predicted heavy smoke haze coming into the city later this evening (December 31).

The government says the decision was based on explicit advice from relevant officials and agencies, including the ACT Emergency Services Agency, about potential significant risks to staff, contractors and families attending the event.

“Today’s dust and high winds on top of extreme heat, predicted thunderstorms and a heavy smoke haze from the south coast fires, has led to us making this call,” said Jo Verden, of Events ACT.

“New Year’s Eve should be a night of celebration and fun. With the current conditions, our event would be far from that for Canberrans.

“We don’t want to put people at risk – either Canberrans attending the event or those working at the event – and the combination of dust, heat, wind, smoke and storm is a dangerous and unpleasant combination.”

The ACT Government will donate $10,000 to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster Appeal, which is supporting Australians who have been impacted by these unprecedented bushfires. Donations can be made at www.redcross.org.au.

Acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry said: “For many, the south coast is a home away from home in the summer months. Our thoughts are with all those who are being impacted by these fires, including the committed Rural Fire Service volunteers working to save lives and property in our region.”

The announcement follows the earlier cancellation of fireworks from the event following the Total Fire Ban declaration on Sunday, January 29.

The ACT ESA Commissioner has declared a Total Fire Ban in the ACT until midnight on Wednesday (January 1).

Planned road closures directly around the Civic Square event site will no longer be force and planned bus and light rail services will be running on New Year’s Eve for revellers visiting the Civic. Timetables at transport.act.gov.au.