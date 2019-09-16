UnionsACT encourages students climate strike

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UNIONSACT is encouraging students to protest against the Government’s inaction on climate change, four days out from a Student Climate Strike in Canberra.

With students protesting globally, and Canberra students protesting on Friday (September 20), UnionsACT says it supports and endorses the protests, and encourages union members and working people to support this important political protest.

UnionsACT secretary Alex White says UnionsACT welcomes the energy and engagement shown by Canberra’s young people in their fight for climate justice.

“There are no jobs on a dead planet, and unionists understand the need to rapidly move to a low carbon economy through the framework of a Just Transition,” he says.

“Young people are taking responsibility where the Federal Government and Scott Morrison have failed.

“Unions in Canberra support and recognise the bravery of the young people who are confronting the climate crisis.

“History shows that we can only achieve the urgent and needed shift towards justice by using our collective strength, including protests, rallies and strikes.

“UnionsACT encourages unionists and all working people in Canberra to support this protest, including by attending the rally on Friday.”