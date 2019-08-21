Up to 20-year wait for heritage action

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST half of all heritage nominations in the ACT have waited 20 years or more to be assessed.

According to a government response to questions on notice by Liberal shadow heritage minister Nicole Lawder, of 88 heritage nominations waiting to be assessed, 42 were lodged in or before 1999, and a further 20 between 2000 and 2010.

There are:

  • Liberal MLA Nicole Lawder.

    12 nominations made from 2016 to date.

  • 14 nominations made between 2011 and 2015.
  • 20 nominations made between 2000 and 2010.
  • 42 nominations made in or before 1999.

“If these nominations didn’t qualify for heritage listing 20 years ago, they probably will by the time it takes this old and tired government to look at their applications,” Ms Lawder said.

“Clearly, the build-up of nominations comes down to a resourcing issue. Over the past two decades, the government has failed to adequately support staff who have been working hard to support the Heritage Council during the heritage-nomination process.

“The new funding provided to the ACT Heritage Council has been dedicated to process development applications only. The new funding will not be spent on the nominations of a place or object to the ACT Heritage Register, meaning the backlog of heritage nominations waiting to be assessed will continue to grow.

“Heritage Minister Mick Gentleman continues to say one thing and do another. He says his government is committed to preserving heritage places and objects, and yet he consistently rejects calls from the Canberra Liberals to improve heritage-listing processes.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSocials / At ‘ABC the ACT’ book launch, Civic
Next articleWhat’s on this weekend?
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply