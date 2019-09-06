Upgrade plans for two Belconnen shopping hubs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO of west Belconnen’s shopping hubs will get an upgrade next year, according to City Services Minister Chris Steel.

Mr Steel says the ACT government has allocated $800,000 to improve the community hubs of Fraser and Dunlop.

Over a period of about six months, Fraser shops will see improvements to its landscaping, including new retaining walls around its existing garden bed, improvements to its pathways and stairs and it will get outdoor furniture in the existing courtyard.

Mr Steel says Dunlop will receive some minor amenity improvements including a public noticeboard to help residents stay informed as well as new shade sails over the playground in the open space behind the shops.

Construction is expected to get underway early in 2020 following finalisation of design work and will take approximately six months.

For more information on these shopping centre upgrades and previous improvements, visit tccs.act.gov.au.