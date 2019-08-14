Valley of wisdom or is it named after wildlife?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WODEN Valley is said to be named after a nearby homestead, whose owner Dr James Murray titled it “Woden” in October, 1837, after the Old English god of wisdom.

It was a fitting name from Dr Murray, who wanted to spend his life pursuing wisdom.

But another man, Dr Harold Koch, questions this and believes Woden Valley’s origins come from the Aboriginal word for possum. The Aboriginal word, either “wadyan” or “wadhan”, became known to English speakers as “Woden”.

The traditional custodians of the district are the indigenous people of the Ngunnawal tribe.

Austrian club's live music's a hit

LOCATED in the heart of Mawson, the Austrian Australian Club has been serving the community authentic food and quality beers in a warm, friendly atmosphere since the early ‘70s, says club manager Rob Bolin.

More recently, Rob says the club’s been hosting live music in its function room, and it’s really taken off.

“Our function room has great acoustics and the bands love playing there,” says Rob, who gets bands coming in regularly to perform blues, country, roots and jazz music.

“Our jazz artists have been international acts and all the shows have been very well attended.

“[And] a lot of our shows are free entry and the ticketed ones are reasonably priced.”

But for food-lovers, looking for a hearty Austrian meal, Rob says the Austrian Australian Club’s schnitzels are very popular and their restaurant serves the best pork knuckle in town.

“Slow cooked over seven hours, we offer a limited number of pork knuckles each day so we recommend making an advance booking,” Rob says.

The club’s function spaces are also available for hire, with a large-sized function room, which can accommodate about 200 people and has a big dance floor, which Rob says is perfect for dancing groups.

There’s also the Bauernstube room, a rustic-styled room, suitable for about 50 people.

Austrian Australian Club, Heard St, Mawson. Call 6286 5793, email mail@austrianclubcanberra.com or visit the Austrian Australian Club on Facebook.

Growing property specialists love to help

THANKS to a loyal client base and positive referrals, Element Property Services has really grown over the past seven years under its principal Danielle Coady.

The property management specialists, which are located at Isaacs shops, have even been recognised for their “excellence in leasing” when they were a finalist in the 2017 and 2018 leading property manager’s annual awards.

“We maintain a strong sense of ethics in everything we do,” says Danielle, who is an experienced property manager, working alongside the team’s inspection and maintenance manager Sara and accounts manager Maria.

“[Together] we deal with all aspects of property management, from leasing, to maintenance, to inspections and tenancy issues.”

Danielle says the team at Element Property Services love being able to help people, are always responsive and above all, maintain ethical standards.

While the team are often out meeting tenants and owners, and managing inspections, Danielle says they are always just a phone call away for their clients.

And, she says, they put in a lot of effort to make sure the business runs the best it can and are continually making improvements.

Element Property Services, Unit 4, 2 Farr Place, Isaacs. Call 6195 1500 or visit elementpropertyservices.com.au

Hydrotherapy pool stays open… for now

FOLLOWING talk around the closure of Canberra Hospital’s hydrotherapy pool, Arthritis ACT CEO Rebecca Davey is reassuring everyone that it won’t close until the ACT government finds a replacement.

“The government has promised us that the pool will only close once a plan ‘b’ is in place,” says Rebecca, who is working with ACT Health on this issue.

But Rebecca understands the concerns from the community and says Arthritis ACT runs 25 hours of hydrotherapy classes for people living with arthritis and chronic pain.

“I am spending time reassuring people that they will be looked after, and I welcome the proposal for a new hydrotherapy pool in the south side of Canberra,” she says.

“Hydrotherapy allows people with arthritis and pain to exercise without so much pressure on their joints. It also provides pain relief.”

Operating out of two offices in Pearce and Bruce, Rebecca says Arthritis ACT’s Pearce office is open for the public to visit during work hours to reach out and access their services, which includes community talks as well as chair yoga, strength and balance classes and exercise physiology classes.

Arthritis ACT, SHOUT Offices, Collett Place, Pearce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Celebrating five years of waste-free shopping

LET’S Be Natural is celebrating their fifth anniversary with a celebration sale on Saturday, August 31, says owner Ben Pfitzner.

“We are an independent, locally-owned health food, bulk food, organics and eco store located in Southlands Shopping Centre, Mawson,” says Ben, who was inspired to start the business because he felt passionate about making eco-friendly goods and waste-free shopping more available to the community.

“Society needs to decrease its dependence on plastic in the food chain and non-sustainable methods of farming,” he says.

“We believe that clean food and a healthy lifestyle is key to not only good health and longevity but in nurturing our connection with nature.

“This includes reducing the amount of artificially created chemicals finding their way into our food and waterways.”

Ben says Let’s Be Natural is a step towards a long, sustainable future and a step in nudging society in the right direction.

Let’s Be Natural has a wide range of healthy, organic and eco-friendly products such as bulk/packaging-free/waste-free food, cleaning products, natural skincare and natural cosmetics.

“[And] we have a spacious layout, chilled music and friendly staff,” he says.

“It’s a relaxed shopping experience. We also listen to our customers, we are here to serve the local community so we listen to their needs.”

Let’s Be Natural’s fifth birthday celebrations will feature a range of local suppliers and their products, healthy lunch options, lucky door prizes and a bake sale to raise funds for the Little Oaks Sanctuary, a charity which rescues animals and promotes cruelty-free living.

Let’s Be Natural, shop 2, 73-77 Mawson Place, Mawson (enter from the courtyard of Southlands). Call 6286 3775, email info@letsbenatural.com.au or visit letsbenatural.com.au

Independent optician offers personal service

OWNER of Curtin Optical, Corey Nicholls, says that its independence from large chains gives customers a more personalised service.

Having been a part of the Curtin community for 20 years, Curtin Optical has three experienced optometrists available for appointments from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Corey and his team stock a wide range of eyewear, contact lenses and accessories.

“We cater to all tastes – from budget to well-known brands,” says Corey.

Curtin Optical are providers to the ACT pension scheme and also DVA.

Curtin Optical also offers mobile optical dispensing services – spectacle selections and deliveries to the elderly or people unable to come into the store due to disability.

This also includes spectacle repairs and adjustments, and an after-hours service.

In addition, Curtin Optical offers an express service for those who have lost or broken their spectacles.

In its full workshop facility, Curtin Optical’s Corey is a fully-qualified optical mechanic and offers an express service on most (stock) single vision jobs, including rimless spectacles.

Curtin Optical’s instore services have a same day turnaround and its mobile jobs have a 24 hour turnaround.

Curtin Optical. Shop 1B, Curtin Place, Curtin. Call 6281 1220 or email looking@curtinoptical.com.au